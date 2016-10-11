© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

SUNY Poly President Accused Of Corruption Resigns

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 11, 2016 at 2:35 PM EDT
kaloyeros_apmikegroll_161011.jpg
Mike Groll
/
AP
SUNY Polytechnic Institute President Alain Kaloyeros speaks during an economic development news conference in Niskayuna, N.Y., in 2014. Kaloyeros resigned on Monday after being charged in a bribery and bid-rigging case.

The beleaguered head of SUNY’s Polytechnic Institute, Alain Kaloyeros, formally resigned from his post today, after being placed on leave without pay following criminal charges from state and federal officials.

Kaloyeros, who is accused of helping to engineer bribery and kickback schemes involving state contracts for Governor Cuomo’s economic development programs, sent a letter of resignation to State University officials from his post as president of SUNY Polytechnic. His lawyer says Kaloyeros believes the prosecutions are an “unnecessary distraction” for all the hard working SUNY Poly employees, and that “Dr. Kaloyeros is innocent of the charges,” and looks forward to being eventually exonerated.

Kaloyeros, in his letter, says he intends to remain with SUNY in his position as a full time tenured professor, with a salary that could be as high as $700,000 a year.  

A joint statement from SUNY Chancellor Nancy Zimpher and SUNY Board President Carl McCall says SUNY is “evaluating” Kaloyeros’ request to return to his post as professor. They also say that SUNY is “cooperating” with state and federal prosecutors.  

Long Island NewscorruptionAlbanySUNYGovernor Andrew CuomoBuffalo BillionSUNY PolyAlain Kaloyeros
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt
