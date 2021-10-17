-
Even though the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, has decided to nix a state-backed $115 million deal to relocate to the site of…
-
The Stamford Zoning Board of Appeals upheld a cease and desist order Wednesday night against developer Building and Land Technology over a boatyard…
-
The Stamford Zoning Board of Appeals is holding a public hearing Wednesday night regarding the city’s cease and desist order against Building Land and…
-
On Tuesday night, the developer of Bridgewater Associates' proposed headquarters in Stamford withdrew a controversial license agreement needed to secure a…