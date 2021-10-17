Blair Horner

-
New York Andrew Governor Cuomo has released a bill on closing a loophole that allows for unlimited big money donations to candidates. The “LLC loophole”…
It’s just over three weeks until the legislative session is scheduled to end, and hopes for reform are fading, despite an unprecedented level of…
Government reform groups say you can add one more item to the long list of reforms that they believe are needed in Albany. They say limits are needed on…
New York’s restrictive voter access rules came under scrutiny during Tuesday’s presidential primary, and some are saying there’s a need for change.The…
The controversial New York State ethics commission is in the midst of a review by a panel appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the legislature.…
The New York State Legislature returns for the second half of the legislative session, once again under a cloud of corruption, and with numerous unsettled…
The New York legislature completed an almost on time budget, around 3 AM on the first day of the state’s fiscal year. One of the final pieces to come…
For the last several weeks Suffolk County lawmakers have been negotiating next year's budget. The $2.8 billion spending package is expected to be unveiled…