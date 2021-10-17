-
Governor Andrew Cuomo says that two lawsuits against the Belmont Park redevelopment project lack “credibility.”The governor calls local opposition to the…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo broke ground at Belmont Park Monday as construction begins on a 19,000-seat hockey stadium for the Islanders. Local…
-
New York State has issued a request for proposals to develop the land surrounding Belmont Park. It is expected that the New York Islanders will submit a…
-
There’s an ongoing controversy over the siting of two casinos on Long Island. Both Nassau and Suffolk OTB would operate Video Lottery Terminal casinos,…