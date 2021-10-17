-
New research from the University of New Hampshire suggests some bat species have developed a resistance to a devastating fungal disease known as…
-
Fears of Zika and other mosquito-borne illnesses have led a Long Island town to experiment with the use of bats as a natural alternative to pesticides to…
-
Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) released a new version of its ten-year plan for wildlife conservation last week.…
-
Researchers with the U.S. Forest Service have been testing and analyzing thousands of shattered Major League Baseball bats. As the Innovation Trail's Kate…