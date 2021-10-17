-
Interest in growing...and eating kelp…has spiked in Connecticut. But farmers in the state are not yet turning a profit on the burgeoning industry.For one,…
Experts say the massive scallop die-off in the Peconic Bay on Long Island may be a result of climate change. They haven’t confirmed the cause yet, but…
Scallop season started this week, but fisheries on eastern Long Island say scallops in the Peconic Bay may have died off over the summer.Roger Tollefsen,…
Tucked along the North Fork coast in Greenport, Widow’s Hole Oyster Farm is part of an aquaculture renaissance on Long Island. Oyster farming is becoming…