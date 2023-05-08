Murphy says Long Island Sound is cleaner, encourages more commercial fishing and recreation

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said increased federal and state spending on the clean up of Long Island Sound has helped restore commercial fishing and recreation in Connecticut.

“Since I’ve been in the Senate we have quintupled the amount of funding that comes to Connecticut to clean up the sound,” Murphy said during a visit to the Milford Laboratory of the National Marine Fisheries Service.

“So this is a great moment if you want to be a shell fisherman, if you want to vacation on the sound the water has never been cleaner. And that has happened because of the investment we have made.” he said.

The lab supports the shellfish aquaculture industry on Long Island Sound.

Murphy helped increase federal funding for aquaculture research to $19 million for fiscal year 2023.