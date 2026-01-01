WSHU Public Radio is proud to broadcast Studio 91.1 Presents: Vintage Hitchcock, a two-hour live radio play recorded before an audience at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre.

Professional actors perform alongside college and high school students in adaptations of three classic Alfred Hitchcock thrillers: The Lodger, Sabotage, and The 39 Steps. Featuring an original score, live musicians, and the suspense of old-time radio, Vintage Hitchcock celebrates the art of audio storytelling while bringing together professionals, students, and the community for a unique theatrical experience.

Made possible through a successful Kickstarter campaign, Vintage Hitchcock is one of the first major productions from Studio 91.1 Presents, WSHU Public Radio's community arts initiative.

Broadcast Information:

Saturday, August 15, 2026

Time: 9:00–11:00 p.m.

Station: WSHU Public Radio

What You'll Hear:

Three classic Hitchcock stories presented in the style of a vintage radio drama: • The Lodger • Sabotage • The 39 Steps

Writer & Director:

Joe Landry

Cast:

John Flaherty

Randye Kaye

Tess Long

Dan Murphy

Nicholas Fetherston

Announcer Justin Weigel

Student Performers:

Sacred Heart University Camryn Trant Maggie Ives

Regional Center for the Arts Richard Ferrari Cormac Fink

Sacred Heart University Notre Dame Prep Juliette Jouanno Ciara Lieby

Musicians:

Piano John Allen Watts

Violin Stephen Tieszen

Cello Samantha Marcial

Production Credits:

Executive Producer Brad Dancer

Assistant Director Justin Weigel

Composer Paul Keegan

Producers Jennifer Bashar Margo Lieb Julie Freddino

Editors Julie Freddino Jennifer Bashar

Sound Engineer Kurt Hanson

Technical Director Tim Walsh

Production Coordinator Josh Levin

Stage Manager Robert Martineau

About Studio 91.1 Presents:

Studio 91.1 Presents is WSHU Public Radio's community arts initiative, creating original productions that bring together professional artists, students, educators, and audiences. Through live performances, special broadcasts, and creative collaborations, Studio 91.1 Presents showcases the talent and stories of our region while creating new opportunities for artists and audiences to connect.

About Joe Landry:

Joe Landry is an award-winning playwright and director best known for creating contemporary plays in the style of classic live radio. His Vintage Hitchcock series and other radio dramas have been performed by hundreds of theaters across North America.