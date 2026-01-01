Studio 91.1 Presents: Vintage Hitchcock
WSHU Public Radio is proud to broadcast Studio 91.1 Presents: Vintage Hitchcock, a two-hour live radio play recorded before an audience at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre.
Professional actors perform alongside college and high school students in adaptations of three classic Alfred Hitchcock thrillers: The Lodger, Sabotage, and The 39 Steps. Featuring an original score, live musicians, and the suspense of old-time radio, Vintage Hitchcock celebrates the art of audio storytelling while bringing together professionals, students, and the community for a unique theatrical experience.
Made possible through a successful Kickstarter campaign, Vintage Hitchcock is one of the first major productions from Studio 91.1 Presents, WSHU Public Radio's community arts initiative.
Broadcast Information:
Saturday, August 15, 2026
Time: 9:00–11:00 p.m.
Station: WSHU Public Radio
What You'll Hear:
Three classic Hitchcock stories presented in the style of a vintage radio drama: • The Lodger • Sabotage • The 39 Steps
Writer & Director:
Joe Landry
Cast:
John Flaherty
Randye Kaye
Tess Long
Dan Murphy
Nicholas Fetherston
Announcer Justin Weigel
Student Performers:
Sacred Heart University Camryn Trant Maggie Ives
Regional Center for the Arts Richard Ferrari Cormac Fink
Sacred Heart University Notre Dame Prep Juliette Jouanno Ciara Lieby
Musicians:
Piano John Allen Watts
Violin Stephen Tieszen
Cello Samantha Marcial
Production Credits:
Executive Producer Brad Dancer
Assistant Director Justin Weigel
Composer Paul Keegan
Producers Jennifer Bashar Margo Lieb Julie Freddino
Editors Julie Freddino Jennifer Bashar
Sound Engineer Kurt Hanson
Technical Director Tim Walsh
Production Coordinator Josh Levin
Stage Manager Robert Martineau
About Studio 91.1 Presents:
Studio 91.1 Presents is WSHU Public Radio's community arts initiative, creating original productions that bring together professional artists, students, educators, and audiences. Through live performances, special broadcasts, and creative collaborations, Studio 91.1 Presents showcases the talent and stories of our region while creating new opportunities for artists and audiences to connect.
About Joe Landry:
Joe Landry is an award-winning playwright and director best known for creating contemporary plays in the style of classic live radio. His Vintage Hitchcock series and other radio dramas have been performed by hundreds of theaters across North America.