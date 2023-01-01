© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Source Diversity at WSHU for 2022

In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014 photo Hunter Waslicki, left, and Julian Barnes, rightt, log onto Twitter for a classroom exercise at Wauwatosa West High School in Wauwatosa, Wis. While many school officials frown upon the use of social media in the classroom, an increasing number of teachers see Twitter as a way to expand a classroom discussion to include diverse viewpoints from students around the country. (AP Photo/Dinesh Ramde)
Dinesh Ramde
/
AP
Hunter Waslicki, left, and Julian Barnes, right, log onto Twitter for a classroom exercise.

In 2022, WSHU journalists asked our sources questions about how they identify in terms of race and gender so that we could keep track of our statistics and share them with our audience. Sources were always allowed to decline to respond to these questions, as well.

Below are the results of 126 stories.

In terms of racial identity, we compared our results with the demographics of our communities of Connecticut and Suffolk and Nassau counties on Long Island.

The 2020 Census showed that in Connecticut, those who identify only as white make up 61.6% of the population. Similarly in Suffolk and Nassau counties on Long Island, 63% of the population identifies only as white.

The population demographic level for Black residents in Connecticut is 12.4% and is 9.2% on Long Island.

2020 Census numbers show those who identify as Hispanic account for 18.7% of Connecticut and 20.2% of Suffolk and Nassau counties, and Asians make up 7.9% of both Connecticut and Long Island.

1.2% of Connecticut residents and 0.5% of Long Islanders identify as Native American.

WSHU journalists asked sources to self identify their race, which can be seen in this chart.

In the chart below, we also kept track of the proportion of stories that were about race, either touching on the subject or entirely about it.

We also kept track of what types of stories we were writing.