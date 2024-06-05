Sound Bites: Sandy Hook families call for Alex Jones’ assets to be liquidated

Good morning. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez authorized conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to continue operating his company Free Speech Systems for two more weeks. By June 14, Lopez will determine if Jones’ assets, including the company, will be liquidated.

Families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting filed the motion to change Jones’ bankruptcy into a liquidation. The families believe Jones won’t be able to pay the $1.5 billion he owes after calling the tragedy a hoax.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Biden campaign fundraiser draws protests. President Joe Biden was met by pro-Trump and pro-Palestinian protesters at his Greenwich event on Monday. About 30 Trump supporters were there at his arrival, waving flags and saying, “Trump won.” By the time he left, about 20 pro-Palestinian protesters called for Biden to leave office and “free Palestine.” No arrests were made.

George Santos may have his dismissal of charges denied. Lawyers for the former Long Island representative requested his charges of identity theft and theft of government funds be dismissed on Monday. Federal prosecutors say the request lacked basis in fact and law, and suggested it be rejected. Santos became the sixth member of the House of Representatives to be expelled in U.S. history last year after lying about his past and mishandling campaign funds.

Forty-five Connecticut recreational trails to split $10 million in state grants. Funding will help improve and expand their use. Gov. Ned Lamont said it’s important that the state invest in its “outdoor economy.” More than half of the awarded projects will help improve access to the outdoors in areas that the state has designated as “environmental justice communities.”

New York bill would make gun stores post warning signs. The bill, which passed Monday, would require signs warning of increased suicide and domestic violence risks with gun ownership. It’s now on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk for review. If approved, stores that fail to post signage will face a fine of at least $1,000 and 15 days in jail.

Bear killed in “self-defense” in Canton. The 450-pound black bear was shot to death after it was seen repeatedly feeding from an unsecured dumpster. This comes about one year after the state passed a law allowing residents to use lethal force against bears if they pose a danger to a person or a pet. Local police and state wildlife officials are investigating the incident.

A flamingo was spotted in the Hamptons. Local wildlife photographers believe the bird was blown off course by Hurricane Idalia. This is the fifth time a flamingo has been spotted in New York state, with others appearing in 1915, 1931, 1966 and 1970. According to the National Audubon Society, many American flamingos often flock to Florida from the Bahamas.

Quinnipiac to offer a course on Taylor Swift. It will be part of the university’s women’s and gender studies curriculum, and will examine how Swift’s work strategies launched her career into a global phenomenon. Fifteen Quinnipiac professors will contribute to the online course that will run from July 8 to August 23.