Sound Bites: Yale chooses Stony Brook University's Maurie McInnis as new president

Good morning. Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis will step down from her role to become president at Yale. She attended Yale as a graduate student in 1996, and will now become the university’s first female president.

In a message to the Stony Brook community, McInnis said the opportunity rose unexpectedly, and an interim president for Stony Brook will be named shortly. Weeks ago, Stony Brook faculty nearly voted to censure McInnis for the way she handled student protests of the Israel-Hamas war. She will succeed current Yale President Peter Salovey, who will return to the university’s faculty after 11 years.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

President Joe Biden will visit Greenwich on Monday. Biden will come to the Constitution State to raise funds for his presidential campaign against former President Donald Trump. Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT) will also attend the event. Blumenthal believes Biden will win the popular vote, but expects the race to come down to a few states in the electoral college.

Naugatuck used car dealership sued for deceptive sales. A Better Way Wholesale Autos allegedly sold cars that lacked critical safety inspections. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong began an investigation into the dealership in 2021 after numerous complaints. The suit seeks restitution for misled customers, and civil penalties of up to $5,000 per individual violation of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act.

NYCLU wants the Sexual Assault Reform Act overturned. The New York Civil Liberties Union sued the state on behalf of four anonymous individuals who say the rules are confusing and violate their 14th Amendment rights. It prohibits people on the state sex offense registry from entering school zones, including those who committed nonsexual offenses. The civil rights group hopes to eliminate the 1,000-foot rule for schools, but keep the registry intact.

State police investigate the death of a Bridgeport inmate. Steven Bailey died Sunday at the Bridgeport Correctional Center following an unknown incident. He was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The federal government has sued the East Hampton Housing Authority. The authority had denied numerous requests from an Accabonac Apartment resident for her son to keep his service dog on the property. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found reasonable cause that illegal, discriminatory housing practices had occurred at the property. The lawsuit is seeking monetary damages for expenses and emotional distress.

New Haven Board of Alders passes city budget. The city’s public schools will receive a $5 million increase, short of the superintendent’s request for a $12 million boost. Further changes include refocusing the Livable City Initiative on landlord accountability and blight, splitting Parks and Public Works into two departments and the installation of red light and speeding camera systems.