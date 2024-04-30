Sound Bites: MTA to introduce 10% monthly fare discounts

Good morning. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will introduce a 10% monthly discount on tickets for fares started within New York City. It’s expected the discounts will lower Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trip costs in hopes that more people will use public transit. For example, the price of a monthly LIRR pass between Jamaica and Penn Station will dip from $220 to $198.

The discount is available on July 1, the day after congestion toll pricing is set to launch.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Wesleyan University students set up an encampment on their Middletown campus on Sunday. The students are protesting in support of Palestine. They want Wesleyan to disclose and divest from companies that profit in support of Israel. Similar protests have erupted at Yale, UConn, Columbia and other colleges nationwide. The students intend to continue protesting until their demands are met.

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine calls for more state funding to support public transportation. The county only receives $40 million in state transportation aid compared to Nassau County’s $103 million. As a result, Suffolk is only able to fund 63% of the public transit system’s budget, according to Romaine. He hopes more transportation funding will help keep young residents on Long Island and protect community investments.

Two Connecticut police officers shot and wounded a Naugatuck man last week. Officers Crystal Hudson and Joseph Palhete responded to a call of a man wielding a knife at Baummer’s Pond Park. Kyle O’Creene allegedly refused to drop the knife and advanced towards the officers. Police attempted to subdue him with a taser but opened fire with their service weapon. O’Creene was taken to Waterbury Hospital for treatment. Connecticut’s Office of Inspector General is investigating.

Nassau County plans to reconduct lease approvals for the proposed Las Vegas Sands casino resort. A New York State Supreme Court judge ruled that Sands lacked a valid lease to operate a casino on the property in February because it was made privately. However, even if a new lease is approved, the proposed casino’s opening will be pushed back to 2025 or 2026. This is due to the state Gaming Commission delaying the awarding of gaming licenses until next year at the earliest.

One in every 10 Connecticut adults has some form of diabetes, according to a reportfrom the state Department of Public Health. Approximately 310,000 adults have diabetes statewide, though researchers expect this to be an underestimate since many residents are undiagnosed. Despite these numbers, Connecticut’s diabetes rate is among the lowest nationwide. In comparison, 10% of New Yorkers have diabetes, while Mississippi has the most diabetic residents at 14%.

John Imhof will lead Suffolk County’s Department of Social Services. A former Nassau County department head, Imhof will serve this new position for five years and receive a nearly $194,000 annual salary. Imhof will oversee 1,000 employees and various social services, including but not limited to foster care, homeless housing and Medicaid. County Executive Ed Romaine said he believes Imhof will bring order to Suffolk social services and make them more effective.

Multiple Connecticut police departments are replacing faulty handguns that misfire without having their triggers pulled. Several incidents have been reported of the P320 handgun firing without its trigger pulled, including an incident in 2023 where a Montville officer’s weapon discharged while holstered. The P320’s manufacturer Sig Sauer denied these allegations, claiming the problems are without merit.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited Holbrook on Sunday. Kennedy, who is running for president as an independent, urged voters to support him, instead of “voting out of fear” for former President Trump and President Biden. Kennedy still needs thousands of signatures nationwide to achieve ballot access in all 50 states. He needs 45,000 signatures for New York’s ballot.