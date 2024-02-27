Sound Bites: CT Republicans seek $190 million to offset electric rate hikes

Good morning. Connecticut Republicans say $190 million in federal pandemic relief funds could be used to offset Eversource and United Illuminating rate increases.

Eversource’s proposed rate increases would cost customers on average an additional $38 per month. United Illuminating customers could pay an extra $26 per month. Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding said the state has the second-highest utility rate in the continental U.S.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Long Island public schools see an increase in cyberattacks. According to the state Department of Education, schools reported 35 cyberattacks in 2023 — a 52% increase since 2022. Many of those originated from school employees who accidentally exposed students' disabilities online. The schools responded to the attacks by notifying affected parents and providing additional cybersecurity training for school workers.

New parking garage opens at Stamford Transportation Center. The $100 million garage can hold over 900 vehicles, and is equipped with over 90 electric vehicle and bike charging stations. Governor Ned Lamont attended the grand opening on Monday. He announced the Department of Transportation’s Stamford Transportation Center Master Plan to improve connectivity between trains, buses and other public vehicles.

Four Suffolk County police officers died from suicide over four weeks. County officials are examining the mental health services offered to law enforcement to determine how to best help officers. Lou Civello, president of the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association, said most suicides stem from the stress of working in law enforcement. Civello suggested departments hire more counselors to better support struggling officers.

Former Waterbury Hospital director claims her firing was discriminatory. The 62-year-old director of nursing, Kim Samele, was on medical leave in late 2022 when she noticed her position was posted for hire on Indeed. She was officially terminated a few days before her scheduled return date in January 2023 for being “old fashioned,” and was replaced with someone younger. Samele is seeking monetary damages.

New York State Comptroller looks to curb climate change. Thomas DiNapoli plans to cut pension fund investments in eight oil and gas companies. He said the $26.8 million cut in investments is due to the companies being unprepared to transition to a low-carbon economy. This is on top of DiNapoli selling $238 million in securities from 21 fossil fuel companies in 2023. This supports the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

Bridgeport Mayor to hire digital forensics expert. Joe Ganim seeks to identify who leaked the video footage of the September absentee ballot drop box misconduct. Ganim claimed the initial release of the footage was an inappropriate breach of internal protocol. Former mayoral opponent John Gomes’ campaign manager, Christine Bartlett-Josie called the hiring a waste of money amid Ganim’s electoral win.

Nassau casino faces a setback. New York State Supreme Court Justice Sarika Kapoor ruled that Las Vegas Sands lacks a valid lease to operate a casino on the old Nassau Coliseum property. Kapoor wrote in her decision that a new lease agreement must be made in writing and comply with the Nassau County administrative code after the previous lease was made privately. The casino company plans to develop a multibillion-dollar resort and casino.

Woman sues family center after alleged rape of granddaughter. The woman said an employee at West Hartford’s Bridge Family Center raped her 14-year-old granddaughter in February 2023. The lawsuit claims the nonprofit agency failed to provide adequate security and failed to supervise its staff. Allegations of physical beatings, vandalism, thefts, sexual assaults, abuse, reports of runaways and sex trafficking have been reported at the center since 2021.

Group claims Connecticut’s social studies standards are anti-American. Civics Alliance, the New York-based civics education coalition, claimed Connecticut schools teach students to “hate America.” The coalition believes the new standards will incite hostility towards white residents, men, and Christians. Approved in October, the new standards will expand civics courses to teach Native American, Asian American, Pacific Islander, and LGBTQ+ studies.