Sound Bites: Bradley International Airport sees an increase in travelers

Good morning. More people are traveling through Bradley International Airport. Over 6 million people came through the airport in 2023. This is an over 7% increase from 2022.

Between April 3 and 14, over 125,000 people are expected to depart from Bradley for spring break. Connecticut Airport Authority officials expect traveler populations to increase once seven new, low-cost Breeze airline routes open in May.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Car launches into Long Island Sound. A Southold police chase Monday night ended with the suspect driving off a cliff into the Sound. Police were responding to a domestic violence call when Roger Foster fled the scene. After a 45 minute pursuit, Foster drove off a 100-foot cliff in Greenport. He was arrested and taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Bridgeport councilwoman denied accelerated rehabilitation. Eneida Martinez was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment for selling alcohol at a social club she managed without a liquor license. The rehabilitation probation program could have helped erase her charges, but the case was considered “too serious.” She will appear in court on May 13.

36,000 New Yorkers have driver's licenses suspended for missing eye exams. The DMV allowed drivers to renew licenses without passing a vision test during the COVID-19 pandemic. Drivers had until December 2023 to pass. They face a $500 fine or 30-day jail sentence if arrested with a suspended license.

Connecticut towns could get more money from local casinos. The state Appropriations Committee approved a bill to allocate nearly $140 million a year in slot machine revenue to the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund. Grants are distributed to select municipalities each year based on tax-exempt property, per-capita income, and more. This fiscal year, $52.6 million in total is available from the fund.

Federal funds slated for Long Island dredging project. Long Island Congressman Nick LaLota (R-NY) secured the $1.5 million on Monday. It will be used for sand dredging and wave wall construction at Port Jefferson Harbor. Around 54,000 cubic yards of sediment are expected to be dredged. Officials say the goal is to boost the waterfront economy and improve the quality of life for Long Island families.

Sayville man arrested at Long Island MacArthur Airport. The unnamed man attempted to bring a loaded gun on his flight. The 9mm handgun was discovered in a luggage x-ray unit. The man faces a fine of up to $15,000. This was the first firearm TSA agents have intercepted at the airport this year.

New Haven Board of Alders advance transit-oriented proposal. The board’s Legislation Committee advanced plans for the “community zone” along the Union Station railroad. Officials say the goal is to reduce the city’s carbon emissions by prioritizing public transit. Nearby vacant lots could also be used to build apartments. The Board of Alders will need to issue a final approval.

Brookhaven National Laboratory gets a big investment. Empire State Development will invest $100 million into the lab’s Electron-Ion Collider project. Funds will support the design and construction of four buildings. It is expected to be complete by 2027.

Twenty-four contractors express interest in New London’s National U.S. Coast Guard Museum. The $150 million project received bids last week for the museum’s steel, subterranean and generator work. The 89,000-square-foot, six-story museum building was slated for 2025, but has since been delayed. A pedestrian bridge for the museum is expected to be complete by 2026.

Vince McMahon to sell more TKO Group Holdings shares. The WWE founder will sell another $300 million worth of shares after selling $100 million in March. He will get a total of $1.5 billion from TKO stock sales since the Stamford-based WWE merged with the UFC last year. McMahon resigned as the CEO of WWE in 2022 after a former employee accused him of sexual assault. He has denied the accusations.