Sound Bites: Orsted pitches Starboard Wind project to CT

Good morning. New London State Pier may begin constructing another Ørsted wind project soon. The company pitched a new offshore wind farm to Connetcciut and Rhode Island officials last week.

The more than 1,000-megawatt Starboard Wind project would power up to 600,000 homes. If approved, the project is expected to generate $420 million of direct investment and expenditure and create over 800 jobs, according to Ørsted. Starboard Wind would build on Revolution Wind, the state's first offshore wind farm, and work towards reaching the state’s 2040 goal to be powered 100% by clean energy.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

An appeal was filed by Fairfield property owners, businesses and religious institutions against the Connecticut Siting Council. The group is seeking for the council’s approval of a United Illuminating overhead transmission line project to be reversed. They fear the 100 monopole project would negatively impact over 950 historic properties in the area and lower local property market values. The seven-mile-long lines would stretch from Southport to Bridgeport.

Stony Brook University’s mascot, Wolfie, was pulled from the statewide Mascot March Madness competition. The mascot was pulled after an unknown number of students violated the competition rules by casting excessive votes. One student voted 568 times for the mascot. Wolfie previously won the tournament in 2022 and 2023. The Final Four for Mascot March madness will run from Tuesday to Thursday.

Connecticut children who died from suicide are dying younger. According to Connecticut Child Advocate data, 15 children died from suicide at the ages of 10 to 14 from 2016 to 2022. Meanwhile, 33 teenagers died from suicide at the ages of 15 to 17 in the same time period. Advocate officials cited diminishing support for state behavioral and mental health systems for this suicide increase.

Five New York Nissan car dealerships will pay $1.9 million in settlements for cheating over 1,100 customers with leased vehicles. According to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, the dealerships overcharged customers through junk fees or falsified prices from 2020 to 2023. The dealerships will pay the customers $1.6 million in restitution and a civil penalty of $340,000. Long Island’s Baron and Westbury dealerships overcharged nearly 260 customers combined.

WWE founder Vince McMahon sold $100 million worth of shares in TKO Group Holdings. McMahon has received $1.2 billion from TKO stock sales since the WWE merged with the UFC last year. He now has 11.5 million TKO shares left. McMahon resigned after a former employee accused him of sexual assault in January. He denied the accusations.

Connecticut’s Department of Education failed to approve overtime for a dozen employees and failed to allocate over $1.4 million in student activity funds. According to a state audit, the department lacked documentation for seven employees who earned 84 hours of compensatory time and five who earned 19 hours of overtime. Over $1.4 million in student activity funds for technical schools were found dormant in the state Treasurer’s Short-Term Investment Fund. This caused school employees not to receive proper training.

Hamden speedsters will have to watch out for speed cameras soon. Mayor Lauren Garrett plans to install the cameras at four currently unknown intersections. However, the cameras must first receive approval from Hamden’s Legislative Council and the state Department of Transportation before installation can begin. If approved, the cameras are expected to generate $12.4 million in traffic violations in the first six months of operation. Funds generated will cover costs for other various town pedestrian and traffic safety initiatives.

Veterans in New York will have free entry to state parks and campgrounds through the Liberty Pass program. Other perks include zero green fees at state golf courses and free swimming pool entry at state-operated sites. “Nature heals and with the expansion of our Lifetime Liberty Pass program, we’re ensuring veterans and their families can easily visit our world-class destinations here in New York,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.