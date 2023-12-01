Sound Bites: MTA’s latest draft plans for congestion pricing

Good morning. Congestion pricing in New York City is controversial. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority wants to raise funding and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles following decades of failed attempts to curb traffic in Manhattan.

Commuters heading into Manhattan south of 60th Street could face a $15 toll. The MTA is also considering $24 or $36 for trucks, according to the draft proposals obtained by POLITICO.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Paying Connecticut teachers a bonus. With half a billion dollars left in federal pandemic relief for statewide education programming, Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed using a portion to attract and retain public school teachers. During an annual meeting Tuesday, he told top municipal officials the cash bonuses would be in return for their commitment to their classroom for five years.

Fines against two Connecticut-based natural gas distributors. The state Public Utility Regulatory Authority fined Connecticut Natural Gas $300,000, alongside $500,000 against its sister company, Southern Connecticut Gas. The fines were a result of violations occurring from 2020 through 2022 for the failure to perform adequate pressure tests, update pipeline records and follow procedures for identifying inactive service lines.

Problems with New York’s voting machines. A voting rights group has filed a lawsuit in New York seeking to ban the use of the ExpressVote XL machines, which allow voters to mark ballots electronically. Common Cause New York argues since a voter can not read a barcode, their ballot is not certifiable. The group hopes to remove the machine from a list that county boards of election can choose from ahead of the November 2024 presidential election.

Connecticut is in the top 10 of states for the highest prevalence of drinking, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. People started drinking more during the COVID pandemic, and the 2021 consumption figure increased, making it the largest two-year rise since 1969. Connecticut has the highest rates of deaths due to impaired drivers of any state. In large part due to alcohol abuse, last year was among the deadliest years for drivers and pedestrians in the state.

Jose Morales will be offered a plea deal after being charged with murder and tampering with evidence in connection with Christine Holloway's death. His lawyer doesn't anticipate any potential deal to call on Morales to explain the disappearance of their one-year-old daughter, Vanessa. Holloway was killed inside their Ansonia home in December 2019. Morales would be brought back to court sometime in February to accept or reject the offer plea deal. Morales denies having taken part in Holloway’s death or his daughter’s disappearance. He is being held on a more than $5 million bond.

New York is making $100 million available to its school districts to purchase zero-emission buses. It’s part of the state’s $4.2 billion Environmental Bond Act, which passed last year. Officials say funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at $114,000. High-need districts and disadvantaged communities are eligible for larger voucher amounts. Gov. Kathy Hochul said this supports the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050, and the requirement for all school buses to be zero-emissions by 2035.

An investigation into the shooting of a man by three New London police officers last Sunday is underway. Police say they were alerted to shots fired at the town’s America's Best Value Inn on Bayonet Street. Authorities were told Christopher Nolan, 42, had fired a round of shots from a hotel room window at an unidentified victim. Nolan fled to the Clarion Inn across the street and police found him trying to escape from the window. They said he turned with a gun in his hand and three officers shot him.

Long Island Rail Road may require riders to show tickets for some riders following events at Madison Square Garden before boarding a train at Penn Station. The plan addresses the problem of fare evasion that costs the LIRR around $24 million a year. The head of the LIRR conductors union told Newsday that they are concerned about the difficulty in implementing the requirement within gating at Penn Station.

Toad’s Place is a touchstone of history. Toad’s Place has earned the reputation as “the place where legends play.” Emmy award-winning director Andy Billman believes the famed News Haven music venue has a story to share with a new documentary as a place to catch a rising star from Bob Dylan to Kanye West. The documentary “Toad’s Place” will begin shooting in three weeks, delving into the history and features of musicians who have performed, as well as former and current staff.