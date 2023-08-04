Sound Bites: New York health officials urge HPV vaccinations at age 9

Good Morning. New York health officials are urging parents to start vaccinating their children against HPV starting at age nine. This comes after new research found that early vaccination can prevent HPV-related cancers. HPV vaccination is usually recommended around 11 to 12 years, but studies show that the vaccine has a stronger immune response in preteens and younger.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of HPV infections and cervical precancers have dropped since vaccines were introduced in 2006, but the U.S. vaccination rate lags behind other countries.

In New York, less than 50% of eligible children get the vaccine by age 13. The vaccine requires a series of two or three shots depending on the patient’s age. Officials hope that starting at an earlier age will increase the number of children getting the vaccine by 13 years old. National cancer and sexual health organizations are in support sponsoring the “ Start at age 9 ” campaign.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Eversource CEO Joe Nolan is concerned about Connecticut’s regulatory environment. After the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission decided to set rates based on performance instead of cost of service, investors have been worried about how utility companies will be impacted. Eversource provides electricity to 1.3 million customers in Connecticut, along with owning Aquarion Water Company. In March, PURA cut Aquarion’s request for an increase in distribution revenues and reduced the company’s revenue by about $2 million under current levels. Nolan said this chill on investments would hurt clean energy companies, and he is “personally” working on resolving this.

Two draft Bridgeport logo designs sparked heated debate among residents. They are being asked to vote on their favorite — many are a fan of neither. In March, Mayor Joe Ganim and the City Council hired SoNo Studios for $23,000 to design a new logo. Both designs are colorful and use Bridgeport’s abbreviation “bpt” with one design uppercase and the other lowercase. People have taken to Facebook, some voicing their dislikes about the designs, while others have questioned why a Norwalk firm was hired over a local artist.

The man charged in the Union Station shooting appeared in court on Wednesday. Dayron Sanchez was arrested on July 19 at his mother’s home in Derby. On July 5, Sanchez and another person got into an argument with the victim onboard a Metro-North train that continued until the Union Station platform. Police said Sanchez shot the victim multiple times while the other individual stabbed the victim. The two suspects then fled on a bus. Sanchez’s mother later saw photos of the suspects and reported her son to the police. A state judge will continue his case until Sept. 5. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

A Long Beach man was sentenced for the shooting death of an Uber driver and the hit-and-run of a pedestrian. Shaun Teemer pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder along with multiple other felonies. On Wednesday, Teemer was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the 2022 killing of Humberto Manuel Francis-Hernandez and a 2021 hit-and-run that left a 73-year-old woman seriously injured.

A former Nassau County investigator pleaded guilty to striking a handcuffed suspect. In federal court on Wednesday, Dustin Genco of Seaford, admitted that he assaulted a handcuffed suspect last year in the Bronx while assigned to the DEA drug task force. Genco pleaded guilty to deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law. The guilty plea calls for Genco to permanently cease looking for employment with any federal, state or local law enforcement agency. According to a spokesman, Genco resigned from the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

Two men wrongfully convicted in the 1985 New Milford murder want $60 million for the three decades they spent in prison. On July 21, a judge found that Connecticut forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee fabricated evidence that led to the wrongful convictions of two men for the murder of Everett Carr. Attorneys for Lee have appealed the ruling. Lawyers representing the two men filed a motion on Tuesday for a prejudgment remedy of $60 million to make sure their clients are paid if the jury votes in their favor. The two men want the state to set aside $1 million for every year of the three decades they spent in prison for a crime they did not commit.

An impact study of legalized gambling on Connecticut residents is delayed. The study, which was initially expected this past Tuesday, has been moved back two weeks to Aug. 15 due to a delay in the contracting process. The state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services awarded Gemini Research in Massachusetts a $1.25 million contract for the study, which is said to focus on gamblings' social and economic impacts, as well as problem gambling.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie contradicts a report that lawmakers are preparing for a special session this year. A story by the Daily Gazette this week reported that several Assembly members said a special session was being discussed before a gaming contract expires with the Seneca Nation in December. But when asked on Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie indicated there were no discussions being had.

The historic tavern at Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine will be preserved — thanks to $750,000 in federal funds. This money comes from the National Park Service’s Semiquincentennial Grant Program, which commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States in 2026. The tavern was built less than 10 yards from the front gate of the prison and served as an important place of political exchange in the community.

A Long Island little league softball team is headed to the World Series! The team of 12 girls formed only three months ago but hit the ground running, now has a 15-0 winning streak. After beating the five other teams in their region, the Massapequa International team will travel to Greenville, North Carolina next week to continue their run and compete for the title.