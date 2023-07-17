Sound Bites: Heavy rains cause flooding, damage

Good morning. We are drying out after heavy rains on Sunday.

Coastal communities and other low-lying areas near highways and streets with poor drainage saw flash flooding as several inches of rain were dumped across the region.

Before your commute, check for road closures due to significant flooding and downed trees in Connecticut. Danbury saw the most rain with nearly 4.1 inches. Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road are operating on or close to schedule. On Long Island, Islip saw the most rain, recording over 4.6 inches. Floods kept motorists on Sunrise Highway in the area of Heckscher State Park at a standstill for over an hour.

Sunny skies are expected Monday, but there's a 40% chance of thunderstorms Tuesday.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

Climate activists blocked access to East Hampton Town Airport. The dozen or so activists were part of week-long “Occupy the Hamptons” demonstrations on eastern Long Island. They sought to draw attention to the carbon emissions from private jet travel at the popular summer hotspot. The group New York Communities for Change and members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation are also protesting wealth disparities that disadvantage Black, Brown and Indigenous people.

New Haven-area police are concerned about a surge in overdose deaths. According to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, there have been at least 16 fatal overdoses in Greater New Haven so far this month. In a statement , East Haven police said this is an “unusually high number of cases,” attributing the deaths to a suspected batch of crack cocaine and opiates.

The Long Island Rail Road is adding service to Penn Station and Brooklyn. Starting Sept. 5, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will redirect some trains from Grand Central Madison to Penn Station instead after commuters complained. The morning rush will also have more express service from Jamaica and direct trains to Brooklyn. More trains will also be available in the late evening.

Nearly 61,000 Connecticut residents might be unable to drive in Florida. These motorists' drive-only licenses — which can be issued to immigrants lacking permanent legal status — are no longer accepted in Florida due to an anti-immigration law that went into effect July 1. Non-citizens are eligible for standard IDs in New York.

The founder of Smithtown’s anti-bias task force has resigned in protest. Ben Piskorz said the town’s decision to change the name and operation of the group to the “Unity Council” undermines the importance of its objective. Jewish and non-white residents are worried about rising instances of hate. The decision follows Islip’s rebranding of its task force last year.

The Netflix premiere of the OxyContin saga is in August. At the center of the “ Painkiller ” limited series is Stamford-based drugmaker Purdue Pharma, which was accused in thousands of lawsuits of fueling the national opioid crisis. While the story is a fictionalized retelling, the series will include the pharmaceutical company filing for bankruptcy, the probe into its deceptive marketing campaign and pressure to settle litigation. The actual proposed settlement provides $6 billion nationwide, including $95 million for Connecticut.

“Ballet Under the Stars” is back! The Connecticut Ballet will have outdoor performances under the summer night sky. The dances are to a medley of songs from Broadway-style musicals to a “tutu ballet,” rock ballads and an Argentinian tango. With free shows across the state, a special performance is at 6:30 p.m. on July 22 at Elizabeth Park in West Hartford.