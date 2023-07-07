Sound Bites: New Haven Union Station gunman remains at large

It’s Friday. A man was critically injured in a shooting at New Haven’s Union Station on Wednesday night. Two suspects are still at large. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the victim was shot at least three times, and that the shooting was not random.

According to Metropolitan Transportation Communications Director Tim Minton, a preliminary investigation into the incident shows the victim and two other individuals got into a fight on the train traveling from New York City.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Waterbury Public Schools will no longer seclude students for behavioral or physical outbursts. Mayor Neil O’Leary received complaints from parents about the seclusion rooms , which the mayor described as “very uninviting.” Waterbury has nine seclusion rooms throughout the district, which are locked from the outside. According to the Connecticut Department of Education, the district secluded students 144 times in the 2021-22 year.

Gov. Ned Lamont and former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd will speak at Lowell P. Weicker Jr.’s funeral. The services are set to take place on Monday at St. Barnabas Church, an Episcopal church in Greenwich, located on the same street where Weicker used to live.

Some of Long Island’s bridges are getting a $73 million upgrade. That’s thanks to more than $516 million distributed across the state for infrastructure upgrades. Upgrades will take place at the Sheep Pasture Road bridge, the William Floyd Parkway Bridge, the Merrick Road Bridge, the Hempstead Avenue Bridge and the Phelps Lane culvert.

An MS-13 gang member has pleaded guilty to participating in the 2017 murder of four men in a Central Islip park. Henry Edenilson Salmeron, 24, appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Gary Brown on Wednesday. Salmeron said he was responsible for keeping the victims in the park and that he knew they were there to be killed by other gang members.

The Coast Guard is investigating a man who jumped off the Fire Island ferry. The 24-year-old man from Queens faces a $2,500 fine for jumping into the Great South Bay on July 4. The ferry was around 200 yards from the dock and about 150 feet from shore when the man jumped.

The primary suspect of an accidental shooting at the Trumbull Mall has been arrested. Police say he is a 16-year-old boy from Bridgeport . The shooting took place in May, and nobody was injured.

Smithtown is offering a summer program for LGBTQ+ teens. The Horizon Counseling and Education Center is sponsoring the program , which will run for five weeks on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., beginning July 17. Teens aged 13-17 are eligible to participate.