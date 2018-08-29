Yale's Peabody Museum Receives $160 Million Gift From Alumnus

Yale University’s Peabody Museum of Natural History has received a $160 million donation from an alumnus.

Yale says the donation ranks among the most generous in the university’s history and is the largest donation ever made to a natural history museum in the United States. It comes from Edward P. Bass, a Texas-based billionaire who also funded the Biosphere 2 project.

Last year Bass gave the museum $10 million for a lecture hall named after O.C. Marsh, the museum’s founder.

Yale says the donation will help fund the renewal and expansion of the museum. It says the full scope and timeline of the renovation is still unclear. Davis Dunavin, WSHU News.