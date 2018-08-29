© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Yale's Peabody Museum Receives $160 Million Gift From Alumnus

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 29, 2018 at 10:18 AM EDT
yalepeabody_wcragesoss_180829.JPG
Ragesoss
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale University.

Yale University’s Peabody Museum of Natural History has received a $160 million donation from an alumnus.

Yale says the donation ranks among the most generous in the university’s history and is the largest donation ever made to a natural history museum in the United States. It comes from Edward P. Bass, a Texas-based billionaire who also funded the Biosphere 2 project.

Last year Bass gave the museum $10 million for a lecture hall named after O.C. Marsh, the museum’s founder.

Yale says the donation will help fund the renewal and expansion of the museum. It says the full scope and timeline of the renovation is still unclear. Davis Dunavin, WSHU News.

