Remembering Sandy
Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy hit Long Island. The hurricane brought high-speed winds, heavy rains, and a 14-foot storm surge. Half a million people lost power for more than a week. WSHU covered communities most affected by Sandy, and their journeys to recover in the decade since.
-
Ten years ago this Saturday, Fire Island was evacuated because of the destruction brought by Superstorm Sandy. WSHU's Higher Ground host J.D. Allen took a tour of the reconstruction still underway a decade later.
-
Freeport, Long Island was hit hard by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Ten years later, the village is more prepared for future storms — but still wary.
-
Since Superstorm Sandy in 2012, the Long Island Power Authority has upgraded the electric grid to prevent widespread outages in future storms. WSHU's climate podcast Higher Ground explored how that happened in its first season.