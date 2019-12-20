Second Connecticut Man Charged With Supporting ISIS

A second man from the New Haven area has been charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

Federal authorities say Kevin Iman McCormick, 26 of Hamden, allegedly made several statements to others expressing a desire to travel to Syria and to fight for ISIS.

He was arrested in October after he traveled to a small private airport in Connecticut where he expected to board a plane that would fly him to Canada.

Court records show McCormick was heading to Amman, Jordan.

Another man was arrested Sunday after a lengthy investigation for supporting ISIS.