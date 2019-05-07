New England Senators Slam Trump Administration Over Offshore Drilling Rollback

Senators across the New England coast are criticizing the Trump administration for its reversal of federal protections to regulate the oil and gas industry.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says the rollback of these regulations threatens Long Island Sound.

Blumenthal says offshore drilling could endanger the lives of oil workers, pose a threat to the environment and by ignoring safety, create a liability for taxpayers.

He says there are a lot of renewable energy sources available instead of fossil fuels.

Blumenthal co-sponsored a bipartisan bill to ban offshore oil and gas drilling across the New England coastal region last year.