National Murrow Award Winning Series: Slavery on Long Island: The History That We Forget To Remember

Below are the stories of the national Edward R. Murrow Award-winning series "Slavery on Long Island: The History That We Forget To Remember":

Slavery On Long Island: The History That We Forget To Remember

The arrival of the first enslaved people in Suffolk County in 1654 marks only the beginning of a long, often intentionally ignored, chapter in Long Island history.

It’s Complicated: Identity And The Descendants Of Long Island’s Enslaved People

Long Island knows little about its history of slavery, let alone that Native Americans were also part of it.

What Could Reparations Look Like?

After the Civil War, millions of freed enslaved people were left without land or money to build a future. Now, 200 years after slavery was officially abolished in New York, a controversial bill sits in committee that would study reparations for descendants of slaves. Even among supporters of reparations, there’s debate over what should be done to remedy hundreds of years of injustices.

Enslaved Island: Its History And Legacy on Long Island

Students at Stony Brook University on Long Island look at the history, and ramifications, of slavery on Long Island through this podcast.