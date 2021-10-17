-
National Murrow Award Winning Series: Slavery on Long Island: The History That We Forget To RememberBelow are the stories of the national Edward R. Murrow Award-winning series "Slavery on Long Island: The History That We Forget To Remember", produced by…
After the Civil War, millions of freed enslaved people were left without land or money to build a future. Now, 200 years after slavery was officially…
Long Island knows little about its history of slavery, let alone that Native Americans were also part of it.At the Shinnecock reservation in Southampton,…
The arrival of the first enslaved people in Suffolk County in 1654 marks only the beginning of a long, often intentionally ignored, chapter in Long Island…