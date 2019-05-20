Long Islanders Mourn Deaths Of Aquarium's Snow Monkeys

Caretakers at the Long Island Aquarium say they are devastated over the loss of Peeko and Ozzie, Japanese snow monkeys that moved to Long Island after the Central Park Zoo ran out of space.

Darlene Puntillo, who works at the Long Island Aquarium, remembers how the animals liked to play with cameras.

“Peeko was really a cool animal because he loved to see himself on your phone. You could do Snapchat filters with him, and he liked to see himself so it was always fun to go sit by the exhibit.”

She says the response from the community has been overwhelming as people posted photos of the monkeys on social media.



Peeko died from congestive heart failure, and Ozzie died after complications from a surgery to remove a stomach tumor.