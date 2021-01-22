LIRR Conductor Suspended After Allegedly Joining Trump D.C. Rally

An assistant conductor for the Long Island Rail Road has been suspended by the MTA after allegedly attending the pro-Trump rally the day insurrectionists stormed the Capitol.

The MTA identified the man as Steven Rosati. MTA Chairman Patrick Foye spoke out against the conductor’s conduct, which included anti-COVID testing sentiments.

“What he said on social media is outrageous, despicable and the sign he’s a jackass. His conduct at the Capitol ought to be investigated, and is being investigated,” Foye said.

The LIRR conductor was identified at the rally on January 6 from pictures on Twitter. It is not clear if he joined the riot. The conductor has not been charged.