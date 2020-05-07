Lamont Unveils College Reopening Plan

Connecticut’s COVID-19 advisory panel has recommended a phased reopening of colleges and universities. A former Yale University president helped draft the report.

Rick Levin says college research programs and administrative functions should be allowed to open by May 20th as long as staff maintain the required social distancing.

“It’s reasonably safe to think of those institutions like we think of businesses and have them start to open as the various business sectors open.”

Levin says if public health conditions improve, non-residential educational programs might be allowed to reopen in July.

Residential programs could start in the fall, but all students would have to be tested when they arrive on campus, and those testing positive would be isolated right away.

There are about 200,000 students in college in Connecticut.

