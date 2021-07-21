Lamont Signs Job Training Bill For Connecticut Workers, Students

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a law on Wednesday that will provide workforce development opportunities for students and workers in the state.

Lamont said this bill will help curb unemployment.

“We have tens of thousands of jobs out there that we just aren’t preparing people for. Shame on us! We’re going to make sure that none of those jobs go to waste, and every young person gets that opportunity,” Lamont said.

Lamont also announced a statewide initiative to provide elementary, middle and high school students with opportunities to enhance their STEM education during summer months.