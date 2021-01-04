Former Connecticut GOP Chair Dies at 71

Former Connecticut Republican Party chair Dick Foley died Saturday. He was 71.

Foley was a longtime Republican operative who began his career in the 1970s as an advisor to former Governor Tom Meskill and later served as a State Representative from Oxford.

He led the state GOP from 1989 to 1993. He was convicted of four felony bribery charges in a 1993 federal bribery probe. He spent four months in prison, but was later freed and cleared after a successful appeal.

Foley challenged current Republican Party chair J.R. Romano in 2019 in an unsuccessful attempt to regain his former spot.