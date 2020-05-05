Connecticut Businesses Receive $6.6B In Federal Loans

Governor Ned Lamont says about 30,000 Connecticut companies have been granted $2.5 billion in loans in the second round of the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

But the loan sizes are smaller than those given in the first round. Those totaled $4.1 billion for 18,000 businesses.

“That’s why we are focused on May 20th. We are focused on getting things reopened just cause we know that our small businesses just have enough fire power to get through over the course of the next two months, assuming they were eligible and got the PPP loans at all.”

Connecticut businesses have received the second highest volume in PPP loans in New England.

Massachusetts had the most, with $4.3 billion awarded to about 48,000 small businesses.

