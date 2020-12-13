Conn. Sen. Murphy Calls House Republicans' Failed Attempt To Overturn Election Results 'Treachery'

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, in a speech on the Senate floor, has condemned Republicans who are supporting President Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

He blasted Republicans on Friday who signed amicus briefs in the unsuccessful suit Texas brought to the Supreme Court to invalidate the results in four states.

“Right now, the most serious attempt to overthrow our democracy in the history of this country is underway. Those who are pushing to make Donald Trump president for a second term, no matter the outcome of the election are engaged in a treachery against their nation,” Murphy said. He continued that lawmakers “can not at the same time love America and hate democracy”.

He was referring in his speech to a section of the 14th Amendment that prohibits members of the federal government from engaging in “insurrection or rebellion”.

"No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability." Amendment 14, Section 3, U.S. Constitution

New York Congressman Lee Zeldin of eastern Long Island was among the House Republicans who signed on to the amicus briefs.