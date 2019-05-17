The Commuter Life: Can Anything Ease The Pain?

Gridlocked roads, delayed trains and rising fares make being a commuter in Connecticut and Long Island a challenge, to say the least. What's being done to help ease the life of the commuter? Today on The Full Story, Ron speaks with:
- Joe Sculley, president of the Motor Transportation Association of Connecticut
- Toni Boucher, outgoing Connecticut state senator and co-chair of the Transportation Committee
- Jim Cameron, founder of the Commuter Action Group
- Joe McGee, vice president of policy and programs with the Business Council of Fairfield County
- Carolyn Bonifas Kelly, associate director of research and communication with TRIP: A National Transportation Research Group and
- Jim Gildea, chairman of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council.