Blumenthal Presses For Infrastructure At Transportation Hearing

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut pressed for transit infrastructure funding during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on the nomination of Pete Buttigieg to be Secretary of Transportation.

Blumenthal unveiled plans to introduce the legislation that would address workplace safety for essential transportation workers.

He asked for Buttigieg to make that commitment as Secretary.

“I would like your commitment to the safety of these employees. I know it is in your heart. I know you have that sense of caring for them, but we need measures like the one I proposed,” Blumenthal said.

Buttigieg said he will prioritize giving protections to those essential transit workers.

Blumenthal has also asked Buttigieg to move forward on the Gateway Program that would lead to the construction of a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River and repairs to the North River Tunnel.