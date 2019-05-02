Bill To Raise Bottle Deposit Fee In Conn. Passes Through Committee

A bill that would raise the deposit fee for recyclable bottles cleared a key committee in the Connecticut General Assembly.

There’s a five-cent deposit when you buy carbonated beverages or water. The bill would add juice, tea and energy drinks to that list. And it would raise the fee you pay when you buy them – to ten cents.

The extra money from the deposit would go toward redemption centers that handle recycling.

Jennifer Heaton Jones is with the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority, which handles recycling for 11 towns in western Connecticut.

“We support the increase in the handling fee so that we can make sure that the redemption centers stay alive. So that we have a place for this material to go to. Without redemption centers, the system doesn’t work.”

The bill passed the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee. Critics say the bill would hurt sales. It now goes to the state House floor.