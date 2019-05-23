Actor Paul Rudd Posts Video In Support Of 'Ethan's Law'

Actor Paul Rudd says he supports a Connecticut group campaigning for safer firearm storage.

The group is named for Ethan Song, a 15-year old from Guilford who accidentally shot himself in the head with a handgun owned by a friend’s father. The group released a public service announcement featuring Rudd on its Facebook page.

“As a parent, I really worry when my kids go to somebody’s house and they have guns and they’re not stored safely. When I learned about Ethan Song, I was really moved. Regardless of where you stand on the gun issue, I think we can all agree guns should be stored safely and out of the reach of kids.”

Connecticut’s U.S. congressional delegation introduced national legislation called "Ethan’s Law" this week that would require loaded and unloaded guns to be stored in homes where there are minors.

The Connecticut House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a state version of Ethan’s Law earlier this month. It’s now before the Senate. Governor Ned Lamont says he’ll sign the bill.