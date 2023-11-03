© 2023 WSHU
The Full Story

Taking on breast cancer

By Sophie Camizzi,
Tom KuserAnn Lopez
Published November 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Josh Joseph
/
WSHU

October has been Breast Cancer Awareness Month since 1985. The goal is to spread the latest information about the illness, share the medical and non-medical help available to patients and survivors, and encourage mammograms as a tool for early detection.

The Full Story Host Tom Kuser spoke with four women who are on the front line in the battle to end breast cancer. His interviews explore the disease, treatments, the financial impact of managing the disease, and efforts to fund research to find a cure.

You can listen to the series here.

GUESTS:

Dr. Valerie Brutus, breast surgeon with Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport

Courtney Prussin andNicole Bonn, the co-presidents of Pink Aid

Joyce Bray, the president of Connecticut Breast Health Initiative

Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
