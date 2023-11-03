Taking on breast cancer

October has been Breast Cancer Awareness Month since 1985. The goal is to spread the latest information about the illness, share the medical and non-medical help available to patients and survivors, and encourage mammograms as a tool for early detection.

The Full Story Host Tom Kuser spoke with four women who are on the front line in the battle to end breast cancer. His interviews explore the disease, treatments, the financial impact of managing the disease, and efforts to fund research to find a cure.

You can listen to the series here.

GUESTS:

Dr. Valerie Brutus, breast surgeon with Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport

Courtney Prussin andNicole Bonn, the co-presidents of Pink Aid

Joyce Bray, the president of Connecticut Breast Health Initiative