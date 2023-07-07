Keeping the roads safe: Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Connecticut

Getting around in Connecticut can be dangerous. Especially for pedestrians. Last year 75 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in the state - the largest number in decades, according to the Department of Transportation.

In April 2022, we spoke with Amy Watkins. She”s the Pedestrian Safety Coordinator for Watch for ME CT. That’s a program spearheaded by the Connecticut Department of Transportation and Connecticut Children’s Injury Prevention Center. At that time there were concerns 2022 would be one of the deadliest years for pedestrians.

Those concerns we valid. So we invited Ms. Watkins back to The Full Story for an update.

GUEST

Amy Watkins, MPH — program coordinator for Watch for Me CT

ORIGINAL SHOW

KEEPING THE ROADS SAFE.mp3 Listen • 1:08:33

AMY WATKINS INTERVIEW 2.mp3 Listen • 14:38

Mary Donegan, MRP, Ph.D. — professor in the Urban and Community Studies Program at the University of Connecticut

MARY DONEGAN INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 10:27

Dr. Eric Jackson, Ph.D. — executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute and director of the Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center, University of Connecticut, School of Engineering

DR ERIC JACKSON INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 12:51

Anthony Cherolis — transportation justice manager for Transport Hartford Academy & BiCi Co., Center for Latino Progress

ANTHONY CHEROLIS INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 13:54

William Wright — a lawyer and a leader of People Friendly Stamford