The Full Story

Keeping the roads safe: Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Connecticut

By Tom Kuser,
Ann LopezFatou SangareSophie Camizzi
Published July 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
A pedestrian crossing on Jefferson Street, by the Sacred Heart University campus in Fairfield, Connecticut
Ann Lopez
/
A pedestrian crossing on Jefferson Street, by the Sacred Heart University campus in Fairfield, Connecticut

Getting around in Connecticut can be dangerous.  Especially for pedestrians.  Last year 75 pedestrians were killed by vehicles in the state -  the largest number in decades, according to the Department of Transportation.

In April 2022, we spoke with Amy Watkins. She”s the Pedestrian Safety Coordinator for Watch for ME CT.  That’s a program spearheaded by the Connecticut Department of Transportation and Connecticut Children’s Injury Prevention Center. At that time there were concerns 2022 would be one of the deadliest years for pedestrians.   

Those concerns we valid. So we invited Ms. Watkins back to The Full Story for an update.

GUEST
Amy Watkins, MPH — program coordinator for Watch for Me CT

ORIGINAL SHOW

KEEPING THE ROADS SAFE.mp3

Amy Watkins, MPH — program coordinator for Watch for Me CT

AMY WATKINS INTERVIEW 2.mp3

Mary Donegan, MRP, Ph.D. — professor in the Urban and Community Studies Program at the University of Connecticut

MARY DONEGAN INTERVIEW.mp3

Dr. Eric Jackson, Ph.D. — executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute and director of the Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center, University of Connecticut, School of Engineering

DR ERIC JACKSON INTERVIEW.mp3

Anthony Cherolis — transportation justice manager for Transport Hartford Academy & BiCi Co., Center for Latino Progress

ANTHONY CHEROLIS INTERVIEW.mp3

William Wright — a lawyer and a leader of People Friendly Stamford

WILLIAM WRIGHT INTERVIEW.mp3

The Full Story pedestrian safety Road Safety Watch for Me CT
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
