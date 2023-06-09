The 2023 legislative sessions in CT and NY are over. So what happened?

That’s a wrap! The 2023 Connecticut and New York legislative sessions are over. Lawmakers grappled with many key issues like ending NDAs to help survivors of sexual harassment in New York and affordable housing in Connecticut. Today, The Full Story takes a closer look at the bills that made it to the finish line and those that were sidelined. Find out what happened at the 2023 legislative session.

GUESTS:

Ebong Udoma, Senior Political Correspondent for WSHU Public Radio

Secretary Stephanie Thomas, Connecticut Secretary of the State

Rick Famiglietti, advocate with the Center for Disability Rights in West Haven

Luis Luna, HUSKY 4 Immigrants Coalition Manager

Yancey Roy, Newsday Albany Bureau Chief

Julia Roginsky, Co-founder of Lift Our Voices

