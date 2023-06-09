The 2023 legislative sessions in CT and NY are over. So what happened?
That’s a wrap! The 2023 Connecticut and New York legislative sessions are over. Lawmakers grappled with many key issues like ending NDAs to help survivors of sexual harassment in New York and affordable housing in Connecticut. Today, The Full Story takes a closer look at the bills that made it to the finish line and those that were sidelined. Find out what happened at the 2023 legislative session.
GUESTS:
Ebong Udoma, Senior Political Correspondent for WSHU Public Radio
CT LEGISLATIVE CHECK IN WITH EBONG UDOMA.mp3
Secretary Stephanie Thomas, Connecticut Secretary of the State
CT SECRETARY OF THE STATE STEPHANIE THOMAS ON EARLY VOTING BILL.mp3
Rick Famiglietti, advocate with the Center for Disability Rights in West Haven
RICK FAMIGLIETTI ON HUSKY C.mp3
Luis Luna, HUSKY 4 Immigrants Coalition Manager
LUIS LUNA ON HUSKY A AND B.mp3
Yancey Roy, Newsday Albany Bureau Chief
Julia Roginsky, Co-founder of Lift Our Voices