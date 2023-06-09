© 2023 WSHU
The 2023 legislative sessions in CT and NY are over. So what happened?

By Sophie Camizzi,
Fatou SangareTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published June 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers the State of the State address during opening session of the Legislature at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers the State of the State address during opening session of the Legislature at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn.

That’s a wrap! The 2023 Connecticut and New York legislative sessions are over. Lawmakers grappled with many key issues like ending NDAs to help survivors of sexual harassment in New York and affordable housing in Connecticut. Today, The Full Story takes a closer look at the bills that made it to the finish line and those that were sidelined. Find out what happened at the 2023 legislative session.

GUESTS:

Ebong Udoma, Senior Political Correspondent for WSHU Public Radio

Secretary Stephanie Thomas, Connecticut Secretary of the State

Rick Famiglietti, advocate with the Center for Disability Rights in West Haven

Luis Luna, HUSKY 4 Immigrants Coalition Manager

Yancey Roy, Newsday Albany Bureau Chief

Julia Roginsky, Co-founder of Lift Our Voices

Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
