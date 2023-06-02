Husky Health for everyone

Advocates for expanding Medicaid coverage in Connecticut are pushing lawmakers to pass 2 key bills before the legislative session will end next week.

One would increase the age of coverage for young people regardless of their immigration status. The other would make coverage more accessible to people with disabilities.

This week on The Full Story, we’re taking a closer look at how Husky Health works in the state, and efforts to expand Medicaid coverage to all residents.

GUESTS:

State Senator Matthew Lesser, D-Middletown, co-chair of the legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee

Luis Luna, HUSKY 4 Immigrants Coalition Manager

Julia Rosenberg, Assistant Professor, Pediatrics, Yale Institute for Global Health

Sandy Roberts, Information & Referral Specialist for the Center for Disability Rights in West Haven

Jodee MacDonald, Stamford Resident affected by Husky Health C restrictions

