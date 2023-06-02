© 2023 WSHU
The Full Story

Husky Health for everyone

By Fatou Sangare,
Sophie CamizziTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published June 2, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT
Molly Ingram
/
Connecticut doctors rally outside the capitol building in Hartford. They called on lawmakers to allow undocumented immigrants to qualify for healthcare.

Advocates for expanding Medicaid coverage in Connecticut are pushing lawmakers to pass 2 key bills before the legislative session will end next week.

One would increase the age of coverage for young people regardless of their immigration status.  The other would make coverage more accessible to people with disabilities.  

This week on The Full Story, we’re taking a closer look at how Husky Health works in the state, and efforts to expand Medicaid coverage to all residents.

GUESTS:

State Senator Matthew Lesser, D-Middletown, co-chair of the legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee

Luis Luna, HUSKY 4 Immigrants Coalition Manager 

Julia Rosenberg, Assistant Professor, Pediatrics, Yale Institute for Global Health

Dr Julia Rosenberg Interview.mp3

Sandy Roberts, Information & Referral Specialist for the Center for Disability Rights in West Haven

Jodee MacDonald, Stamford Resident affected by Husky Health C restrictions

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez