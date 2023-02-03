© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

Women get down to business in Connecticut

Published February 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
FRAN2.jpg
1 of 3  — FRAN2.jpg
WBDC CEO Fran Pastore visiting WBDC Client Yvonne Oxley, owner of Komfort Zone Soap, at a holiday market.
Women's Business Development Council
ALISSA BM.jpg
2 of 3  — ALISSA BM.jpg
Alisa Bowens-Mercado, founder of Rhythm Brewing Company
Rhythm Brewing Company
FABULYSS.jpg
3 of 3  — FABULYSS.jpg
Billboard advertising Fabulyss Boutique
Alyssa Collazo

Women are getting down to business in Connecticut.  And there are funding programs ready to support their ventures.  In January the Women’s Business Development Council opened a new round of equity match grants for small businesses run by women.  And a national microloan group is investing in more than 300 low-income women in New Haven.  

So will this trend help small women-owned businesses in Connecticut to thrive, 3 years after the pandemic shutdown? And can these programs get more women to become successful entrepreneurs?  

We speak with the CEO of the Women’s Development Council, a New Haven resident who runs her own brewery company, and a young woman in Bridgeport who started her own micro business.  

GUESTS:
Fran Pastore, CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council

FRAN PASTORE, WBDC.mp3

WBDC Matching Grant Program

___________________________________________________________________

Alisa Bowens-Mercado, founder of Rhythm Brewing

ALISA BOWENS MERCARDO, RHYTHM BREWING CO.mp3

Brew at SHU
___________________________________________________________________

Alyssa Collazo, founder of Fabulyss Boutique

ALYSSA COLLAZO, FABULYSS BOUTIQUE.mp3

The Full Story
Stay Connected