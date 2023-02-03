Women get down to business in Connecticut

Women are getting down to business in Connecticut. And there are funding programs ready to support their ventures. In January the Women’s Business Development Council opened a new round of equity match grants for small businesses run by women. And a national microloan group is investing in more than 300 low-income women in New Haven.

So will this trend help small women-owned businesses in Connecticut to thrive, 3 years after the pandemic shutdown? And can these programs get more women to become successful entrepreneurs?

We speak with the CEO of the Women’s Development Council, a New Haven resident who runs her own brewery company, and a young woman in Bridgeport who started her own micro business.

GUESTS:

Fran Pastore, CEO of the Women’s Business Development Council

WBDC Matching Grant Program

Alisa Bowens-Mercado, founder of Rhythm Brewing

Brew at SHU

Alyssa Collazo, founder of Fabulyss Boutique