Can social media and cell phone technology accelerate and enhance the national understanding of racial justice? Two journalists say that’s exactly what’s happening. Their new book: Seen and Unseen explores how technology is transforming the national narrative on race. On the next Full Story, host Tom Kuser will speak with Marc Lamont Hill and Todd Brewster about what they found. Also, historians are uncovering the lives of people of color who were laid to rest in an ancient burial ground in Hartford. Unseen No More.

Guests:

Marc Lamont Hill, host of BET News and Black News Tonight. He is also the Steve Charles Chair in Media, Cities, and Solutions at Temple University, in Philadelphia.

Todd Brewster, veteran journalist, and historian. He has worked as an editor for Time and Life. He was also a senior producer for ABC News and the founding director of the Center for Oral History at West Point.

Dr. Katherine A. Hermes, historian, educator, author, and publisher of Connecticut Explored magazine

