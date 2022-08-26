© 2022 WSHU
The Full Story

Unseen No More

Published August 26, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT
Can social media and cell phone technology accelerate and enhance the national understanding of racial justice? Two journalists say that’s exactly what’s happening. Their new book: Seen and Unseen explores how technology is transforming the national narrative on race. On the next Full Story, host Tom Kuser will speak with Marc Lamont Hill and Todd Brewster about what they found. Also, historians are uncovering the lives of people of color who were laid to rest in an ancient burial ground in Hartford. Unseen No More.

Guests:

Marc Lamont Hill, host of BET News and Black News Tonight.  He is also the Steve Charles Chair in Media, Cities, and Solutions at Temple University, in Philadelphia.

Todd Brewster,  veteran journalist, and historian.  He has worked as an editor for Time and Life.  He was also a senior producer for ABC News and the founding director of the Center for Oral History at West Point.

Dr. Katherine A. Hermes, historian, educator, author, and publisher of Connecticut Explored magazine

For Uncovering Their History site, click here

For the New Haven Museum, click here

To register for the event, click here

The Full Story
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, is an Editor and Senior Content Producer with WSHU. She has more than 20-years of experience as a journalist and audio producer. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She broke into radio at WGBH in Boston as a producer and studio director for the daily international news program, The World, Ann is the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a senior content producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listeners care about.
