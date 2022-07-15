© 2022 WSHU
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

Engaging in gastrodiplomacy

Published July 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
HEALING MEALS PREP 3.jpg
Healing Meals
/

The last few years have been a challenge with so many horrific events and forces that have made us sad and angry and kept us all apart. But there are also groups and organizations that want to heal those divisions. And they’re using gastrodiplomacy to do it. That’s using food as a way to transcend differences, bring people together and reach marginalized communities. It can even help people heal, in body and spirit.

This week's guests:

