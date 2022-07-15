Engaging in gastrodiplomacy
The last few years have been a challenge with so many horrific events and forces that have made us sad and angry and kept us all apart. But there are also groups and organizations that want to heal those divisions. And they’re using gastrodiplomacy to do it. That’s using food as a way to transcend differences, bring people together and reach marginalized communities. It can even help people heal, in body and spirit.
This week's guests:
- Cortney Ahern Renton, executive director at CitySeed
- Ellen Palmer, co-founder, and COO of Healing Meals Community Project
- Rev. Tuan Anh Dinh Mai, of St. Mark the Evangelist in West Hartford