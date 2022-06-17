© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

The Arts in Our Backyard

Published June 17, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Peter Brown 2022 4631--4634.jpeg
Peter Brown
/
The American Mural Project

Connecticut and Long Island are rich in the arts. Literature, museums, and giant murals. It’s all here.

In this edition of The Full Story, we're highlighting three art events in our area.

One features a storyteller who writes children’s books that take on challenging topics.

We’ll speak with an artist about her 20-year journey to create what has been described as the largest indoor collaborative artwork in the world

And the Parrish Museum on Long Island will soon have a new director.

The Arts in our backyard.

Jesse Byrd, Award-Winning children’s Book Author

Dr. Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, Director of the Parrish Art Museum

Ellen Griesedieck, founder and creator of the American Mural Project (AMP)

Join The Conversation

Tags

The Full Story The Full StoryEach Story MattersThe Parrish Art MusemThe American Mural Project
Stay Connected
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare