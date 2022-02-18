© 2022 WSHU
Power Lines: Creating new voting district maps in Connecticut and New York

Published February 18, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST
Election 2020 Connecticut Voting
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
A volunteer holds a sticker to give to a voter at Domus Kids, Inc. polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Stamford, Connecticut.

Connecticut and New York have approved their new voting district maps. For the next 10 years these district lines will shape how political power plays out in both states.

But what do these new maps look like? Why was there so much drama around creating them? And ultimately, what will all this mean for voters?

Guests:

Karen DeWitt, WSHU’s capitol correspondent in Albany

Charles Lane, senior investigative reporter, WSHU

Ebong Udoma, senior political correspondent, WSHU

Michael Li, senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program

Joan Twiggs, director at large for League of Women Voters Connecticut

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
