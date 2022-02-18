Power Lines: Creating new voting district maps in Connecticut and New York

Connecticut and New York have approved their new voting district maps. For the next 10 years these district lines will shape how political power plays out in both states.

But what do these new maps look like? Why was there so much drama around creating them? And ultimately, what will all this mean for voters?

Guests:

Karen DeWitt, WSHU’s capitol correspondent in Albany

Charles Lane, senior investigative reporter, WSHU

Ebong Udoma, senior political correspondent, WSHU

Michael Li, senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program

Joan Twiggs, director at large for League of Women Voters Connecticut