The Right to Counsel: Legal help for Connecticut tenants facing eviction
Next Tuesday the moratorium on evictions in Connecticut is set to expire. If Governor Ned Lamont doesn’t extend the order, more people will lose their homes in the state.
But there is help.
The Right to Counsel program makes attorneys available to eligible tenants facing eviction. It launched last week in 14 neighborhoods that are eviction hot spots in the state.
The moratorium for evictions in New York ended last month.
Guests:
Natalie S. Wagner, executive director, Connecticut Bar Foundation
Myklyn Mahoney, housing attorney, Connecticut Legal Services
Melissa Marichal, staff attorney, Connecticut Fair Housing Center
Sarah White, staff attorney, Connecticut Fair Housing Center
Ian S. Wilder, esq., executive director, Long Island Housing Services
Resources
EvictionHelpCT, Connecticut’s Right to Counsel Program for Tenants Facing Eviction
This new program, which began rolling out on January 31, is currently providing free legal representation to eligible tenants in the following zip codes: Bridgeport: 06610 | Danielson: 06239 | Hartford: 06105, 06106 , 06112, 06114, 06120 | New Haven: 06511, 06513, 06519 | Putnam: 06260 | Waterbury: 06710 | West Haven: 06516 | Willimantic: 06226
Call 1-800-559-1565 to request free legal representation
For more information, visit www.EvictionHelpCT.org.
Statewide Legal Services
Tenants who live in an area that is not currently served by the new Right to Counsel program may apply for free legal help by calling Statewide Legal Services at 1-800-453-3320.
UniteCT, Connecticut’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
To apply or check the status of your application, visit https://portal.ct.gov/DOH/DOH/Programs/UniteCT or call 1-844-864-8328
2-1-1 Helpline
Call 2-1-1 to get information and referrals for emergency shelter, rental, and food assistance
Legal Information
To learn about the eviction process and how to respond to eviction notices, visit www.CTLawHelp.org/Eviction
To learn about CT’s remaining emergency eviction protections, visit www.CTFairHousing.org/Eviction
Exposing Connecticut's Eviction Crisis: Understanding the Intersection of Race and Sex on Housing Instability in Connecticut
To learn more about the impact of evictions, read this new report available at www.CTData.org/Evictions
For Homeowners:
- To find a HUD and CHFA certified housing counselor in your area, go to https://www.chfa.org/lenders/chfa-approved-counseling-agencies/
- To sign-up for email alerts about MyHomeCT, which will provide grants to homeowners and is expected to rollout this spring, go to https://www.chfa.org/myhomect/
- To learn more about your rights in foreclosure, the availability of foreclosure mediation, and to access the guide on representing yourself in foreclosure, go to https://www.ctfairhousing.org/foreclosure-overview/