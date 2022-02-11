The Right to Counsel: Legal help for Connecticut tenants facing eviction

Next Tuesday the moratorium on evictions in Connecticut is set to expire. If Governor Ned Lamont doesn’t extend the order, more people will lose their homes in the state.

But there is help.

The Right to Counsel program makes attorneys available to eligible tenants facing eviction. It launched last week in 14 neighborhoods that are eviction hot spots in the state.

The moratorium for evictions in New York ended last month.

Guests:

Natalie S. Wagner, executive director, Connecticut Bar Foundation

Myklyn Mahoney, housing attorney, Connecticut Legal Services

Melissa Marichal, staff attorney, Connecticut Fair Housing Center

Sarah White, staff attorney, Connecticut Fair Housing Center

Ian S. Wilder, esq., executive director, Long Island Housing Services

Resources

EvictionHelpCT, Connecticut’s Right to Counsel Program for Tenants Facing Eviction

This new program, which began rolling out on January 31, is currently providing free legal representation to eligible tenants in the following zip codes: Bridgeport: 06610 | Danielson: 06239 | Hartford: 06105, 06106 , 06112, 06114, 06120 | New Haven: 06511, 06513, 06519 | Putnam: 06260 | Waterbury: 06710 | West Haven: 06516 | Willimantic: 06226

Call 1-800-559-1565 to request free legal representation

For more information, visit www.EvictionHelpCT.org.

Statewide Legal Services

Tenants who live in an area that is not currently served by the new Right to Counsel program may apply for free legal help by calling Statewide Legal Services at 1-800-453-3320.

UniteCT, Connecticut’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program

To apply or check the status of your application, visit https://portal.ct.gov/DOH/DOH/Programs/UniteCT or call 1-844-864-8328

2-1-1 Helpline

Call 2-1-1 to get information and referrals for emergency shelter, rental, and food assistance

Legal Information

To learn about the eviction process and how to respond to eviction notices, visit www.CTLawHelp.org/Eviction

To learn about CT’s remaining emergency eviction protections, visit www.CTFairHousing.org/Eviction

Exposing Connecticut's Eviction Crisis: Understanding the Intersection of Race and Sex on Housing Instability in Connecticut

To learn more about the impact of evictions, read this new report available at www.CTData.org/Evictions

