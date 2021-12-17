Legal Marijuana: How will it affect public health and safety?

Adult recreational use of marijuana has now been legal in Connecticut for about six months. Is it affecting public health and safety in local communities?

In the final two installments of our marijuana series we’ll speak with health and law enforcement experts to get their insights on the laws and how they could potentially impact people in our area.

This week on The Full Story we focus on public health. We’ll speak with a Yale researcher on the effects of cannabis on the body and the brain, a doctor working in addiction recovery and an activist who takes on the health and safety issues in communities that were the target of the war on drugs.

Guests:

Dr. Deepak Cyril D'Souza, professor of Psychiatry; and director of Schizophrenia Neuropharmacology Research Group at Yale University; director of Neurobiological Studies Unit and director of Schizophrenia Research Clinic

Dr. Craig Allen, MD, Medical Director, Rushford Center at Hartford Healthcare

Lorenzo Jones is the co-founder and co–executive director of the Katal Center for Equity, Health, and Justice.

