Witches, spirits walks, and old tombs: The eerie side of Connecticut
We’re putting aside infrastructure bills, supply chain problems and a lingering pandemic. Today, we’re taking you on a spine-tingling trip to the eerie side of Connecticut. We’ll learn about the witch trials of Bridgeport, go on a spirit walk in Milford and speak with the state’s archaeologist about digging up and restoring old mausoleums. Spells, spirits and spooky tombs.
Guests:
- Davis Dunavin, host of WSHU's podcast Off The Path from New York to Boston
- Cindy Wolfe Boynton of Spirits of Milford Ghost Walks
- Dr. Nicholas Bellantoni, Connecticut’s state archeologist emeritus
