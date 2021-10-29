© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

Witches, spirits walks, and old tombs: The eerie side of Connecticut

Published October 29, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT
Spirits of Milford Ghost Walks

We’re putting aside infrastructure bills, supply chain problems and a lingering pandemic. Today, we’re taking you on a spine-tingling trip to the eerie side of Connecticut. We’ll learn about the witch trials of Bridgeport, go on a spirit walk in Milford and speak with the state’s archaeologist about digging up and restoring old mausoleums. Spells, spirits and spooky tombs.

Guests:

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
