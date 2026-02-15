Stepping inside 'The Complete Bach' with conductor and Bach scholar Chris Shepard

What would it take to present THE COMPLETE BACH? Thanks to an extraordinary 11-year project underway in Worcester, MA, you can find out! Starting in 2024 and continuing through March 21, 2035, Music Worcester is presenting a series of concerts encompassing all of Johann Sebastian Bach’s massive compositional output. Chris Shepherd is Artistic Director of THE COMPLETE BACH, and he talked with Suzanne about how and why this project came to life.