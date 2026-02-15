© 2026 WSHU
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Stepping inside 'The Complete Bach' with conductor and Bach scholar Chris Shepard

By Suzanne Bona,
Sabrina GaroneJulie Freddino
Published February 15, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Music Worcester

What would it take to present THE COMPLETE BACH? Thanks to an extraordinary 11-year project underway in Worcester, MA, you can find out! Starting in 2024 and continuing through March 21, 2035, Music Worcester is presenting a series of concerts encompassing all of Johann Sebastian Bach’s massive compositional output. Chris Shepherd is Artistic Director of THE COMPLETE BACH, and he talked with Suzanne about how and why this project came to life.

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
