Conversation with Wil B of Black Violin

Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste met as talented teenage music students in Florida, playing violin and viola respectively. They clicked as friends, and after pursuing their university training in music, the two classically trained instrumentalists formed their hip hop duo, Black Violin. Their performances are energetic, surprising, and captivating.

They use the stage names Kev Marcus and Wil B, and take their show on the road. Suzanne speaks with Wil B about his path to life as a musician, and how Black Violin is paying it forward to foster the musical talents of the NEXT generation.

Black Violin will be performing at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, June 7th.

