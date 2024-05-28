© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Wil B of Black Violin

By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published May 28, 2024 at 11:57 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
courtesy of the artist

Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste met as talented teenage music students in Florida, playing violin and viola respectively. They clicked as friends, and after pursuing their university training in music, the two classically trained instrumentalists formed their hip hop duo, Black Violin. Their performances are energetic, surprising, and captivating.

They use the stage names Kev Marcus and Wil B, and take their show on the road. Suzanne speaks with Wil B about his path to life as a musician, and how Black Violin is paying it forward to foster the musical talents of the NEXT generation.

Black Violin will be performing at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, June 7th.

Tags
Sunday Baroque Conversations Sunday Baroque Conversations
Stay Connected
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone